James “Jim” Moulton, 82, a former longtime resident of Seneca and Canyon City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his current residence in Emmett, Idaho. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Canyon City. Pastor Levi Manitsas of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
