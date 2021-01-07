Dec. 3, 1961 – Jan. 2, 2021
James “JP” Paul Garinger, age 59, of Long Creek passed away peacefully at his residence with his loved ones by his side. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Driskill Memorial Chapel. To offer an online condolence to JP’s family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
