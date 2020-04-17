Oct. 8, 1934 - March 26, 2020
James Lynn Johnson of Canyon City passed away on March 26, 2020, at the age of 86, surrounded by his family.
Jim was born Oct. 8, 1934, to Iva Marie and Irvin Leroy Johnson. He was the sixth of seven sons.
Jim attended Grant Union High School, participating in football, basketball, baseball, boxing, track and field.
On July 30, 1954, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Lola Lee Smith. Three days later, he deployed to Korea serving in the Army as SP3, 99th ENG CO, operating an offset printing press. He also volunteered at orphanages helping children. Jim received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Honorable Service Medal from Oregon Veterans.
Music was Jim's passion, playing and singing fiddle music in the community or at home. Jim had a gift for flint-knapping, leather and rawhide braiding. Jim as often found fishing or boating and enjoyed being outside hunting and camping with family and friends. He loved teaching the children of his community survival techniques during Outdoor School for many years.
Jim attended Redeemer Lutheran Church in John Day and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was employed by Hines Lumber Company and USFS as a Timber Sale Administrator.
Jim was preceded in death by both of his parents and all six of his brothers. He is survived by his wife, Lola; daughter Cindy Lemcke; son and daughter-in-law Guy and Angie Johnson; daughter and son-in-law Tani and Tom Schaefer; nine grandchildren, Brandon, Tyrel, Jared, Amanda, Kaylee, Ben, Ori, Clay and Katie; nine great-grandchildren, Emma, Paisley, Samantha, Stetson, Parker, Sheppler, Jaxon, Harleigh and Lawson.
Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.
A celebration of life for Jim will be held this summer.
