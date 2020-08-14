Feb. 25, 1932 – Aug. 10, 2020
James Lloyd Hanson, age 88, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.
Jim was born in Portland, Oregon, to Lloyd G. Hanson and Ruth C. Beebe on Feb.y 25, 1932. He went to Benson Polytechnic High School and attended Oregon State University. Jim served four years in the United States Navy as a second-class Cryptologic Technician, stationed in the Western Pacific and Korea. After returning home Jim worked for the Oregon State Police for 26 years in The Dalles, Government Camp and John Day. He was station sergeant from 1978 up until his retirement in 1983.
He enjoyed spending time at his beach house in Rockaway, Oregon, and going for walks in the back woods with his three dogs. Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, American Legion and on the OSP Reserve.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Ruth Hanson.
He is survived by his sister, Linda G. Miller, and niece, Jamie Ingram of Lake Oswego.
Memorial contributions can be made to ASPCA through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To offer online condolences to Jim’s family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
