James Lynn Johnson, 85, of Canyon City passed away on March 26 at his residence under the care of his family and Blue Mountain Hospice of John Day. He will be interred at Canyon City Cemetery on Thursday, April 2, and a private family service with military honors will take place the following day. To offer online condolences to his family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
