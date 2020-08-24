James Steven Grey passed away recently. He was a logger, knot bumper by trade, but was able to do all in the logging industry, worked for Columbia Helicopters, was also a tree planter and a firefighter, hard worker and tried hard at anything he did. He was loved by many.
