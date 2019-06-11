James T. Mael, 77, of Monument died Nov. 4, 2018. A military service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Monument Cemetery, followed by a potluck luncheon at noon at the Monument Senior Center. Memorial donations may be made to either Silent Wave Horse Rescue, Kimberly, or Hope 4 Paws, John Day, through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, 541-575-0529.
