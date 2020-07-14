July 28, 1952 — July 5, 2020
On Sunday, July 5, 2020, James Terry Sproul, loving husband, father and grandfather, lost his courageous battle with cancer at the age of 67. Jim’s life was celebrated with a graveside service at the Canyon City Cemetery on Friday, July 10, at 1 p.m.
He was born on July 28, 1952, as the first child of Niles Arnold (Jim) Sproul and Christi Jean Sproul. He was later joined by his brother Guy and sisters Sally, Mary and Nancy.
Jim and his wife of 40 years, Carlyn Jo, raised their six children on the family ranch in Bear Valley. In later years, Jim and Jo moved to Canyon City, where his 14 grandchildren became more prominent in Jim’s life.
Jim is preceded in death by his father, Niles. He is survived by his wife, Jo; six children, Ben Brandt and his wife; Vivian, Andrea Combs and her husband, John, Bill Sproul and his wife, Johni, Jamie Thomas and her husband, Beau, Wendy Ballou and Alma Mattocks and her husband, Jimmy; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his mother; and his siblings.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Blue Mountain Hospice or the American Cancer Society through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To light a candle in Jim’s honor or to offer online condolences to his family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
