1932 – 2020
James Willy Ennis was born in 1932 and died Oct. 13 peacefully in his sleep and went to be with the Lord.
Retiring at age 86 as a full-time ranch hand, he only gave it up after a bad tractor wreck in 2018. An orphan since age 6, he lived with nine different families and went to high school in Brownsville with his four cousins, who were a logging family.
He married Janet, and they had four children, Jim, Jeff and Jennita, all of Madras, and a daughter Joyce of Beaver Creek.
In 1970, he married Mya, and they stayed and worked together for 50 years on various Eastern Oregon ranches, since 1983. Well known for his hard work and horse training, he enjoyed hunting deer and elk on the ranch or with his kids. He had grandchildren and 14 great-grandkids who enjoyed his story telling sessions of many adventures he’d encountered.
A funeral service will be held at Living Word Christian Center on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. where he and his wife attended for over 25 years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.