Dec. 27, 1942 — Dec. 6, 2021

Janet Marie Lowry, age 78, passed away Dec. 6 in Bend. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Moon Creek Cemetery, west of Mt. Vernon, with Pastor Randy Johnson as the officiant.

Janet was born Dec. 27, 1942, in Winnemucca, Nevada, to Howard and Edna (Ray) Barkdull. She married Richard Lowry on March 21, 1974, also in Winnemucca.

She worked as an office clerk for the city of Mt. Vernon for many years and was on the City Council.

During her younger years she liked to go mushrooming and hunting. She enjoyed sewing and making blankets for her grandchildren, spending quality time with her friends and family and reading books with her best friend, Linda.

Janet was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Dimmitt, and daughter, Cindy Dimmitt.

Survivors include her loving husband, Richard Lowry of Mt. Vernon; daughter, Lori Kerr of Mt. Vernon; daughter, Kathy Gill of John Day; nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to the Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.