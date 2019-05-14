Nov. 30, 1930 - May 9, 2019
Janette Joy Tureman, 88, resident at Highgate Memory Care in Yakima, passed away on Thursday, May 9. She was born Nov. 30, 1930 in John Day, Oregon to Henry A. George and Lucille Tillson George. She graduated from Dayville High School in 1948 and traveled with a good friend throughout New Mexico before returning home to help her mother on the ranch. She participated in barrel racing competitions and was even a Princess of the Grant County Rodeo. A rodeo dance was where she met the cowboy of her life, Dick Tureman.
Janette and Dick were married on May 27, 1951 in Dayville, Oregon. They had three daughters and remained in the John Day Valley until the spring of 1967. The family then moved to Ellensburg, Washington where Janette attended Central Washington State College. She graduated with distinction, earning a B.A. in Education in 1971 and her Masters in 1992. She began teaching in the Ellensburg School District Fall of 1971. First, at Lincoln Elementary and finishing her 24-year career at Mt. Stuart Elementary.
Janette was a member of the United Methodist Church and very active with their ministries. Many Kittitas Valley residents will remember her as a volunteer at the Methodist Church Clothing Center, Kittitas County Christmas Baskets, Friends of the Library, Washington Native Plant Society and RSVP.
She was an avid exercise and outdoor enthusiast, enjoying bird watching, aerobics, jazzercise, cross-country skiing and hiking. Janette always said she could hike for miles in the mountains but hated mopping the kitchen floor.
She was a passionate reader and a lifetime learner. Travels included a 12-day horseback trip into the Andes’ Mountains of Peru, Holy Land Tour in Israel and the Journeys of Paul in Turkey. Highly favored of all travels was her numerous hikes into the Grand Canyon. Her last was at the age of 74 when she and Dick took six of their grandchildren with them.
Over the past several years her journey with dementia inhibited her love of walking and freedom to explore.
Mom, now you can -
Step,
Breath,
Gaze with Admiration, Praise,
Smile.
No more closed doors.
You are now free to walk . . . walk with the Lord!
Janette was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters. She is survived by her three daughters, Debi (Jim) Mengelos in Kennewick, WA, Jana (Patrick) Blewett of Redding, CA and Rebecca (Bob) Gubser of Mesquite, NV; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Dayville, Oregon. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Janette’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
—Paid for by the family of Janette Tureman.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.