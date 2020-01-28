Janice C. Officer, age 89, of Canyon City passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 29th at 1:00 PM at Canyon City Cemetery with a reception following at the John Day Elks Lodge.
Janice was born June 20, 1930 in Baker, Oregon to James and Jessie (Cassidy) Moore. She graduated from Grant Union High School in 1948. In August of that same year, she married Joseph Wade Officer Jr. in the John Day United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, golfing and reading. She was a real history buff as well.
Aside from her work on the family ranch and a housewife, Janice was very active in her community. She was the 1947 Grant County Fair Princess, a member of the Grant County Family Heritage Foundation Board, a member of the John Day Golf Course and served on the Golf Course Board. She was also the 1993 Grant County Fair Grand Marshall and a 4-H leader for livestock and knitting clubs.
Janice was a member of the St. Thomas Episcopal Church, a member of the Eastern Star, Nydia Temple Daughter of the Nile, past member of the Canyon City Rainbow Board, a charter member of the Grant County Cow Belles, having served as the President, Vice President and Secretary. She was also a charter member of the Oregon Cow Belles and has been 2nd Vice President and Secretary.
She is survived by her daughters: Patti Deist of Pilot Rock and Karen Officer of John Day and one son, Jim Officer and his wife Andrea of Bear Valley as well as 7 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband Wade Officer, her parents Jim & Jess Moore and one brother, James (Dinty) Moore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grant County Family Heritage Foundation or to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, Oregon, 97845. To offer on-line condolences to Janice’s family, please visit www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
—Paid for by the family of Janice Officer.
