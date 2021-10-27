Funeral services for Jeanne Margaret Duncan Secord were held Saturday, Oct. 23, at Mission Christian Fellowship, 525 N.W. Warrenton Drive, Warrenton. Viewing was held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., following the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Rev. Darwin Secord (1921-2010), this week in the Byron, Michigan, community cemetery.
Jeanne and Darwin pastored the Grant County, Oregon, Methodist parish from 1967 to 1973, and several of her children are graduates of Grant Union High School. After serving several other parishes, she and Darwin retired to Prairie City beginning in 1983, and Jeanne then spent nearly 25 years contributing her many talents and skills to the community and Grant County. As a passionate genealogist, she authored nine books, among them “Pioneer Cemeteries of Grant County, Oregon,” which documents all known pioneer cemeteries in the county. Besides being an active partner in her husband’s ministries for 65 years, she raised eight children, was a self-taught organist/pianist, a skilled crafter of quilting, sewing, crocheting and knitting. She was an avid rockhound, a singer in many choral groups, and a master gardener of necessity to feed her family. As a young adult she worked in a Detroit wartime factory making airplane valve parts, attended five colleges, and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta fraternity. She and Darwin Secord were married on Aug. 31, 1945, began their married life with a honeymoon on a Harley with a sidecar, and then shared 65 years together. Besides her eight children, she had 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. May she now rest in eternal peace.
