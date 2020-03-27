May 16, 1945 - March 19, 2020
Jerry Coalwell, 74, of John Day, Oregon, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Vale, Oregon, after a short battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jerry was born May 16, 1945, in Prairie City, Oregon, to parents Frank and Betty (Combs) Coalwell. He was raised and educated in Bates, Baker City and Prairie City, where he graduated in 1964.
In 1972, Jerry met Marla Howland in Bates, Oregon. Their first date was to John Day for pizza at midnight. He won her heart with his fast cars and his quiet personality. On Dec. 23, 1974, they were married in Weiser, Idaho. They made their home in Bates, Oregon, for a few years until Jerry transferred to the John Day Mill in 1975.
Jerry loved driving hot rods and buying fast and pretty cars. His favorites were GTOs and 67 Chevys. He enjoyed yard-sailing and finding treasures. In his younger years he enjoyed running around with Dick Greer and the Comb brothers. Jerry especially loved playing in the hills with family and friends. His favorite place to be was Bates and the surrounding hills. He also enjoyed watching Bailey and Brayden play basketball and was thankful to his travel buddies Jim Mays and Ron Combs for making the trips with him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marla Coalwell; parents, Frank Coalwell and Betty Coalwell-Morris; and stepdad Swede Morris.
Jerry is survived by daughter Susan (Todd) Gregory of Vale, Oregon; sons Clinton (Tessa) Coalwell of Mt. Vernon and Terry (LeAnn) Coalwell of John Day, Oregon; sister Diane (Scott) Bogart of Kennewick, Washington; grandchildren Bailey, Austen and Brayden Gregory, Myckee, Torie, Trevyn, Ryan and Levi Coalwell and Walker, Kyle and Melissa Erickson; along with his dog Toby and his cat Squirt; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-law relations. He will be missed!
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Jerry, the family suggests the Ronald McDonald house and St. Jude Children’s Hospital through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PO Box 543 Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.