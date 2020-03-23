July 4, 1940 – March 16, 2019
Jerry R. Aydelotte, 79, died Monday, March 16, at his home in Portland, Oregon. A private interment will be held on Monday, March 23, at the Prairie City Cemetery.
Aydelotte was born in Prairie City, Oregon, to Ruth A. (Holland) Aydelotte and Alva G. Aydelotte. He lived his early years in the John Day Valley area. In the late 1950s the family moved to Pendleton, Oregon.
In 1959 he joined the U.S. Navy and received his training in San Diego, California, and was assigned to the U.S. Naval Base Subic Bay, Philippines. When he returned to the states he moved to Portland, Oregon.
He loved to travel, study our country’s history and lived in several cities across the United States. For recreation he particularly enjoyed Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the Phillies baseball games. Throughout his life he was self-employed and successfully operated several businesses.
Aydelotte is survived by his sister, Juanita L. Aydelotte, numerous special family members and long-term friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth; father, Alva; and multiple nieces and nephews.
