Aug. 17, 1943 — July 11, 2019
Jerry Warren Cowger, from Kimberly, Oregon, passed away in his home with family by his side on July 11.
Jerry was born in Nampa, Idaho on Aug. 17, 1943 to Warren and Elsie Cowger. Jerry met his wife, Dinah Cowger, in Portland, Oregon in 1960 before he went into the Navy in 1961. Jerry spent three years in the Navy and then returned to Portland and went to work at the foundry. Jerry and Dinah had three boys, Michael, Rodney and Scott.
In 1973, Jerry and the family moved to Bend, Oregon, when he began work with Central Oregon Welding Supply which later became Norco. Jerry worked as a driver and later became a store manager before retiring after 30 years of service.
After retiring, Jerry and Dinah bought a beautiful ranch on the North Fork John Day River in Kimberly, Oregon. Jerry became very involved in the community and had valuable friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Elsie Cowger. He is survived by his, wife Dinah Cowger; their three sons and their wives, Michael and Lisa, Rodney and Cori, and Scott and Kathy; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at the Monument Cemetery on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. Directly following the funeral there will be a Celebration of Life gathering at the Monument Senior Center. All are welcome!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.