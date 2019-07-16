Jerry Warren Cowger, age 75, of Kimberly, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 11 at his residence with his family by his side. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m. at the Monument Cemetery with Mr. Don Capon officiating. A reception will follow at the Monument Senior Center. To light a candle for Jerry or to offer his family an online condolence, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com
