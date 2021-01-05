Jessie Mae Lewis, 84, a longtime Canyon City resident, died Dec. 31, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Boise, Idaho. A funeral service is tentatively planned for Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, with the location and time yet to be determined. Check the Driskill Memorial Chapel or Blue Mountain Eagle website for updates throughout this week. A complete and updated funeral notice will be published next week. Memorial contributions may be made to the Smokey Gibson Memorial Skate Park through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
