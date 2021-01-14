Dec. 14, 1936 – Dec. 31, 2020
Jessie Mae Lewis, under the care of her daughter Holly and helper Dodie peacefully passed away Dec. 31, 2020, at Holly’s home in Boise. Lying beside her was Lucy, her little dog; Lucy was always nearby giving comfort to Jessie.
She was born to Marvin and Arlene Fuchs on Dec. 14, 1936, on the family farm outside of Blue Mountain, Arkansas. She was next to the oldest of four children. On Jan. 8, 1955, she married Gerald Lewis, and was joined in November of that same year with first daughter, Tracy. In 1957 after moving to Canyon City, Annette came along. Holly, the third daughter, came along in 1960 to brighten the family picture, and the icing on the family tree was the family procastinator, Dodie, born in 1971.
Jessie in the early years was a stay-at-home mom, but as the girls became older and involved with Girl Scouts and 4-H, she became involved with these groups. She later taught Hunters Safety through the Oregon State Game Commission. She was involved with the Republican Party of Grant County and the American Legion Auxiliary.
In 1980, Jessie bought The Oregonian dealership of Grant County. Twice Jessie won trips through selling subscriptions for the newspaper. First trip was to England and France. Second trip was a cruise to the Caribbean.
After selling The Oregonian newspaper, Jessie took an antique appraiser course; she passed and became a licensed appraiser here in Oregon.
In the early 2000s, she had an idea. She pulled together several people and formed a committee to raise money and built a skateboard park, the Smokey Gibson Memorial Park.
Jessie is survived by daughters, Tracy, Annette, Holly and Dodie; son-in-law, Jerry; grandsons Jaydden, Bridger and Tristan; granddaughter Sarah; and great-grandchildren Reese and Mattie.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.