Jan. 21, 1921 — June 28, 2019
Jewell Elizabeth Smith, 98, born on Jan. 21, 1921, to George and Clone Cole in Douglas County, Missouri, died on June 28 at Benefis Eastview Nursing Home in Great Falls, Montana.
Jewell married Elmer Smith on Jan. 8, 1940. The couple had three sons, Charles, Jerry and an infant son that died shortly after birth.
In 1956 they moved to John Day, Oregon, where Jewell worked as a CNA for many years at Blue Mountain Hospital. She was really proud when her job title was changed from nurse’s aide to certified nursing assistant.
In 1980, upon Elmer’s retirement, they moved back to Missouri and lived in Seymour where Jewell enjoyed needlework and crafts. She spent many hours taking donations for a city library, which was built in the mid-’80s. She was an avid reader until her eyesight failed.
In 2006, Jewell moved to Great Falls and took up residence at Eagles Manor where she lived until health problems dictated her move to Benefis Eastview Nursing Home.
Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, and an infant son.
Jewell is survived by sons, Charles (Janet) of Great Falls, Montana, and Jerry (Shawna) of Seneca, Oregon; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and twin great-great-granddaughters.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.