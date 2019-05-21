Aug. 2, 1939 — May 13, 2019
Jim Garland Daniels, 79, of Prineville, Oregon, passed away on Monday, May 13, at his home, surrounded by his family. Jim was a long time resident of Prairie City, Oregon, before moving to Prineville. There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, May 18, at the Prineville Missionary Baptist Church (1870 NW Riverland Loop) at 11 a.m.; Pastor Daniel Barker will be officiating. Jim’s urn will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon, in a private family burial.
Jim was born on Aug. 2, 1939, to Homer and Oleita (Norman) Daniels in Ada, Oklahoma. He attended the Prospect High School in Prospect, Oregon, graduating in 1957. Jim went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1958-1961. He played baseball and basketball while he was in the Army.
He was a logging and long haul truck driver in the logging industry and was also a security guard. Jim also showed and bred his beloved AKC-registered boxers. He loved spending time in his backyard on his deck drinking coffee and enjoying nature. Jim loved his family and was a proud grandfather.
Jim is survived by his wife, Twila Daniels of Prineville; daughters, Aaron Gonzales of Socorro, New Mexico, Tammy (Price) Danley of Hillsboro, Oregon, Lucretia Daniels of Phoenix, Arizona, Tonya Kennedy of Prineville; grandchildren, Jordan Daniels, Adan Rescate, Taylor Kennedy, Ashley Smith, Phoenix Kearly and Orion Kennedy-Copeland; six great-grandchildren; brother, Bob (Judy) Daniels of Miramar, Florida; and sister, Sue (Russ) Lyman, of West Jordan, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Oleita Woodward; sons, Jimmy Garland Daniels Jr. and Thomas Kennedy; brothers, Gary Daniels and Leo Daniels.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Heart ‘N Home Hospice through Whispering Pines Funeral Home, 3168 NE Third St., Prineville, OR 97754, 541-416-9733, whisperingpinesfuneralhome.com.
