Jan. 28, 1953 - May 6, 2019
Jim “Mike” Michael Stovall, 66, of John Day, Oregon passed away on May 6. A celebration of life will be held on July 13 beginning at 9 a.m. with a 9-hole golf scramble at the John Day Golf Club in John Day, Oregon followed by a potluck reception at noon.
Mike Stovall was born on Jan. 28, 1953, in Roseburg, Oregon to Jim and Toddy (Griffith) Stovall. He attended high school at Sheldon High in Eugene, Oregon and he went to college at Lane Community College.
Mike was the owner/operator of a concrete construction company. The expertise of his trade can be seen throughout Grant County. When he was not working, Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, camping, boating, playing pool, foosball and he loved spending time with his dogs. He was a member of the John Day Valley Bass Club and a former member of the John Day Elks. He was considered The Concrete Doctor and was proud of his achievements as a father, husband, as well as a fishing and hunting guide, contractor and jack of all trades. Mike was very generous and he loved to help people.
He was married to Debra Gates from 1979 – 2000 and together they had three children, Marla, Randy and Monty.
On September 17, 2005 he married Sue Jones at Lake Creek Camp in the Malheur National Forest.
Mike is survived by his parents, Jim and Toddy Stovall of John Day, Oregon; wife, Sue Stovall of John Day, Oregon; daughter, Marla (Ryan) Capon of Terrebonne, Oregon; sons, Randy (Sam) Stovall of John Day, Oregon and Monty (Nicole) Stovall of Winnemucca, Nevada; sisters, Margaret (Art) Hill of Eugene, Oregon and Cindy (Dave) Schlager of The Dalles, Oregon. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Kelly Stovall; and a sister, Carrie Stovall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John Day Valley Bass Club to aid in the construction of a new dock system at Unity Lake in his memory through Driskill Memorial Chapel 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
— Paid for by the family of Mike Stovall.
