Dec. 13, 1947 — Feb. 17, 2019
Joan Marie Howell, 71, of Monument, Oregon, passed away Feb. 17 at her home. A celebration of life and potluck will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m. at the Monument City Park.
She was born Dec. 13, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Lewis and Gertrude Miller; she was the fourth out of five siblings. The family moved from Missouri to Long Beach, California; then, in 1962, they made the move to Grant County, Oregon, to the W4 Ranch.
Joan attended Monument School where she met Sam Howell, and they married in 1964. Sam and Joan had two children, Sandy in 1965 and Sammy in 1968.
She was a jack of many trades. She worked in the mint fields planting mint for Paul Jewell, cooked at the school, and then in 1993 she went to work for Thomas Orchards. She did everything from staking, planting and fertilizing trees to working the fruit stand, sorting, working in the kitchen drying and canning fruit, making jams, pie filing and pies.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Sam Howell; a brother; sisters, Dorothy Richards and Carol Williamson.
She is survived by his daughter, Sandy McKinney, of Prineville, Oregon; a son, Sammy Howell, of Monument; grandsons, James Jewell of Prairie City, Oregon, and DJ Howell of Monument; granddaughter, Jessica Hemphill, of Powell Butte, Oregon; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Monument EMTs, 50214 Highway 402, Monument, OR 97864.
