November 28, 1944 — April 22, 2019
John Earl Robison, 74, of John Day died April 22 in Bend, Oregon, following a short battle with cancer. No services are planned at this time. John was born on Nov. 28, 1944, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Russell Lee and Mary Lou (Davis) Robison. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. John attended Clackamas Community College and later went on to work for the city of John Day Waste Water Treatment for seven and a half years. He retired in 2013.
John married Catherine Carmichael on April 24, 1993, in Hood River, Oregon. She remembers him as the best friend she has ever had and the world’s most perfect person. John could do just about anything he set his mind to. Cathy was often surprised at the things he accomplished and was sure to express how proud she was.
“I was so blessed to be by his side for 27 years and to remain there as he went to heaven to be with his mother, who also died of cancer. I know they are having a nice talk right now and I told him to tell her hi for me,” she said.
John leaves behind his wife, Cathy; four stepdaughters; and one stepson, who are all devastated by this loss. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Bend through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To light a candle in John’s memory or to offer his family online condolences, please visit drsikillmemorialchapel.com.
