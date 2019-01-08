John Francis Fiedor Jr., 66, passed away Dec. 24 at his residence in Dayville, Oregon. Memorial services were held on Sunday, Jan. 6, at the Dayville Community Church in Dayville.
John was the first born to Helen Banco and John Fiedor Sr. on Feb. 20, 1952, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He attended high school at Bowie High in Maryland and graduated in 1970; he continued his education at the University of Maryland graduating in 1974. John was a master of historic interpretation and worked for several U.S. Park Services as a ranger at Harpers Ferry, Gettysburg, Great Falls, George Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., and the Glenn Echo Park in Maryland before his relocation to Oregon, where he worked for the John Day Fossil Beds. His working career lasted from 1976 until 2012, when he retired. He was a modern day renaissance man and a true gentleman.
John enjoyed being active in local government, stargazing, coaching football, fossil tours through the John Day Fossil Beds and was an artist and a painter.
He acted and directed at the Shepherdstown Theater in West Virginia, was a member of the Civil Air Patrol in Maryland and a member of the 1974 Maryland football team.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Fiedor Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Helen Fiedor of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; brothers Craig (Kathy) Fiedor of Uniontown and Mark (Val) Fiedor of Boston, Massachusetts; sister Karen (Wayne) Taylor of Brooklyn, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grant County Food Bank through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer an online condolence to the family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.