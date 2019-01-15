John Lewis Borgerson formerly of Long Creek, Oregon and Pendleton, Oregon passed away at Park Manor in Walla Walla, Washington on Dec. 29.
John was born on July 4, 1928 to Norvald and Vera Borgerson of Greeneville Michigan; he was the oldest of four children. John graduated from Ypsilanti High School in 1947 and attended Eastern Michigan University. He married his wife Dorothy Houck-Borgerson in June of 1948 and celebrated 61 years of marriage along with 5 children prior to her passing.
John started his career with Argus Cameras and in 1961 moved the family to Orange County, California where he took a job managing the Mattel Toy Company facilities in that area. In 1972 he fulfilled his lifetime dream of becoming a rancher and purchased the Harlan Hansen Ranch in Long Creek, Oregon and named their new home J Dot Ranch. He continued on with his career in management as Vice President of Iowa Beef Processors retiring to ranching in 1978.
John was a very active member in Grant County holding positions on the Long Creek School Board, Grant County Planning Commission, Grant Soil and Water District and Oregon State Board of Agriculture.
John loved his family and spending time with the grandchildren horseback riding, 4 wheeling, playing board games and picnics to Ritter Hot Springs. He enjoyed a good golf game and continued to play until age 88.
John and Dorothy retired from ranching in 2003 and relocated to Pendleton to enjoy traveling, friends and a simpler life style. In 2016 John made his final move to Wheatland Village Retirement Center in Walla Walla.
John is survived by his daughters Jannae Nichols of Newport Beach, CA, Judi Seaver of San Diego, CA, Amy Kreger of Long Creek; sons in-law Robert Knowles of Virginia Beach, VA and Craig Jackson of Long Creek; seven wonderful grandchildren, Sadie, Allyson, Brian, Amanda, Charlotte, Erin and Dustin; and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Dorothy Borgerson; daughter Lynda Jean Knowles; and son Matthew John Borgerson.
There will be an intimate family celebration at the Fox Church and will conclude at the Fox Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pendleton Riverwalk, c/o Burns Mortuary, 336 SW Dorion Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
—Paid for by the family of John Lewis Borgerson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.