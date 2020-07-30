John Michael Surplus (Mike) was born in San Bernardino, California on September 22nd, 1957 to John and Charlene Surplus. He was sent home to heaven on July 19th, 2020 after a long and courageous fight with cancer. One in which cancer wasn’t even prepared to handle. Mike moved with his family to John Day, Oregon around the age of 5 to which became his home for the remainder of his youth. During his time at Grant Union High School he was a standout athlete in football, basketball and baseball. His senior year he was tabbed as the best basketball player in the state of Oregon, if you knew Mike he would talk about that state championship game of ‘76 against the Burns Hilanders often! He graduated in 1976 and went on to play basketball at Eastern Oregon University for the next two years. Between the years of 1979 and 1984 Mike and Tami welcomed their two daughters Kali and Sheena and resided in Burns, Oregon. Mike left his job logging in John Day to take a role at Dalton’s distributing, the couple spent many years in Burns raising their daughters and becoming a part of a community he loved so much. Mike continued to live in Burns, with a few side stops in Bend and Boise up until diagnoses when he moved to Pullman, Washington to be with his daughter Kali and her family. The group then relocated to Vancouver, Washington to be closer to Sheena as well. Theses years proved to be some of the best in his life, lots of family trips, memories and good conversations were had. Mike was grateful to his good friends that he spoke with even in the hardest of times, he was the hardest worker you could every imagine and would hang his hat on that everyday. He loved his family with all his heart which is evident in any picture you see. His big smile and unwavering loyalty will be missed greatly by all that had the chance to cross paths with him. Mike is survived by his daughters Kali Gesser and Sheena Raffaele, his son in laws Jason Gesser and Eddie Raffaele, his nephew Jay Trost and his grandchildren, Jordyn Gesser (17), Kolten Gesser (13), Kruz Gesser (7) and London Raffaele (3). Per his request there will be no service. The guy we call “Popi” will be laid to rest in his favorite place in the world, the islands of Hawaii.
—Paid for by the family of Mike Surplus.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.