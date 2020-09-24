Joseph Lee Humbert, 35, loving son, brother, husband and veteran of the Iraq War, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020, at 2:15 p.m. at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon.
He was born to Michael Humbert and De Anna Fox on Nov. 30, 1984. In his youth, he resided in Milton-Freewater, Oregon. He joined the Army National Guard and served one tour in the Iraq War. Joe served as specialist from June 28, 2004, and was honorably discharged Dec. 31, 2005. He then attended Wyotech in Laramie, Wyoming, completing a specialty program in diesel mechanics.
He was married to Tonia Humbert on Aug. 3, 2013. They raised their beautiful dog, Annie, together.
Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing the guitar, singing and spending time with friends and family. He would show up when you called, and he’d give you the shirt off his back, no questions asked. Joe was a rare genuine soul and became family to everyone he met. His smile would light up a room, and he would brighten anyone’s day. He was known for being caring and loyal. Joseph was taken too soon, and he will be greatly missed by everyone.
He is survived by his mother, DeAnna Fox (John Day, Oregon); father, Mike Humbert (Athena, Oregon); his wife, Tonia Humbert (Unity, Oregon); siblings Tawny Rose Brown (Spokane, Washington) and Samuel Humbert (Weston, Oregon); grandparents Sam and Rosella Humbert (Milton-Freewater, Oregon); many stepbrothers and -sisters, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and many loving cousins. Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents Barb and Gary Gentry and Ken Davidson.
Donations can be made in Joseph’s name at Bank of Eastern Oregon in John Day, Oregon. The donations will be given to the V.F.W. and also used as a scholarship fund for a student attending a trade school.
