Joyce Bernard Sumner Pryse, age 97, passed away March 4 at Settler’s Park Assisted Living in Baker City.
Joyce Clementine Bernard was born in Newberg, Oregon, on Nov. 18, 1921, to Andrew L. and Emily Bernard. She joined siblings Art, Helen and Lawrence, and was later joined by brothers Andrew Jr., Robert and Gene. She grew up on the family ranch in Suplee, Oregon.
She married Carl F. Sumner of Madras, Oregon, on March 31, 1944. Son Richard entered their lives later that same year with son Marvin joining the family in 1946. Life settled more with the family’s move to John Day where Carl delivered products for Ed Gunther Shell Oil. In 1954, the family moved to Mt. Vernon where Carl and Joyce purchased and operated a grocery; they named it Carl’s Market. Carl’s untimely death in spring 1956 led to the sale of the store and a return to John Day. As life moved on, John S. Pryse, a carpenter by craft from Prairie City, entered and became a part of her life; she and John married in 1963.
Joyce is survived by her son, Marvin (Vicki) Sumner, of Prineville, Oregon; daughters-in-law Kaew Sumner of Bend, Oregon, and Sandy Pryse of Baker City; step-son Dean Pryse of Parkdale, Oregon; step-granddaughter Maam of Bend, Oregon; and step-grandson Tant in Sydney, Australia.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl, and second husband, John, in March 1999.
A celebration of life will take place Thursday, March 14, from 12-3 p.m. in Room 1868, 152 NW Fourth St., Prineville, OR 97754. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Red Cross or your local senior center in her name through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
