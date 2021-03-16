Joyce May Hendricks, age 90, passed away Saturday, March 13, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living in Baker City. She had lived most of her life in Grant County.
A recitation of the Rosary will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in John Day. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, also at the church. A committal service will take place at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Canyon City immediately following the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97814.
To offer online condolences to Joyce’s family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
