June 11, 1939 — Feb. 18, 2018
Born in Everett, Washington, Judy was the first child of Marvin Remlinger and Jessie (Jameson) Remlinger. Judy is survived by her children, Kari, Scott and JoLyn (husband John Stearns); grandchildren, Jessica, Jared, Sydney (husband Mack Stone) and Natalie Stearns; and brother, Fred Remlinger (wife Shirley). She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda.
Judy selflessly put the needs of others before her own and cared deeply for her family and friends. Judy had a keen sense for fashion, and always made the extra effort to dress beautifully. She’ll be remembered for her loving generosity and heartfelt gift giving. Judy was most proud of her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy as she grew older. She’s missed dearly by her family and friends.
Judy was a champion in perseverance, overcoming many difficult life challenges. She was successful in her endeavors and worked hard to be self-sufficient, supporting herself and her youngest daughter, Kari. Judy was a high achiever — being an “A” student in school and active in extra-curricular activities. After a 27-year marriage, she returned to college (Oregon State University) finishing her teaching degree, then taught at OSU’s Upward Bound Program. In 1988, she began a career with Allstate in Portland. By 1990, Judy was a very successful insurance agent, receiving several honors, including Allstate’s Honor Ring Award. She then worked at Farmer’s Insurance, achieving top sales percentiles to qualify for Farmers Outstanding Topper Club.
However, Judy’s heart was in teaching. During the mid 1990s, she started teaching in Portland area schools, Sylvan Learning Center, then Spray and Crane, while continuing Graduate Master’s classes. She moved to John Day to be closer to family when hired as Special Education Director (Grant County ESD), 10 years before retiring at 74.
