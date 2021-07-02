Oct. 14, 1935 – Ma 23, 2021
Deceased’s Obituary Julius “Judd” Boyd Olp was born Oct. 14, 1935, in Prairie City, Oregon. The son of Julius Ludwig Olp and Hilda Anna Davis Olp passed from life on earth to life in heaven on May 23, 2021. He graduated from Prairie City High School and married Nancy Lee Larson on June 13, 1954.
His entrepreneurial spirit was realized through retail and property development after years of employment in Washington, Alaska and Oregon. Julius started and sold several businesses and properties prior to retirement at the age of 71.
Passions included his love for outdoor adventures of hunting, fishing and international travel. His commitment to family has created a legacy of love.
Judd is survived by wife, Nancy; daughters Debra (Steve) Alsup, Everett, Washington, and Julie (Thorne) Ferguson, Anchorage, Alaska; granddaughters Danielle (Steve) Carlson and Sheree (Neil) Everson; five great-grandchildren; and sisters Wanda Madsen and Arlene (Stuart) Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Olp and twin sister JoAnne Moore.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Prairie City Depot Park.
Judd’s hope was found in Christ and God’s promise of eternity where he is waiting for the rest of his family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.