Junior Wayne Lissman, 94, passed away Jan. 12 in Burns. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at LaFollette’s Chapel, 332 W. Monroe St., Burns. Following the service, refreshments will be served at the Burns Elks Lodge, 118 N. Broadway Ave., Burns. Lissman will be interred in the family burial spot at the Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to local organizations providing support and or services to military veterans.
