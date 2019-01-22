Junior Wayne Lissman was born in Nelson, Nebraska on Jan. 7, 1925. He died in Burns, Oregon on Jan. 12, surrounded by loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Della Webb and Henry Lissman; his sisters Evelyn Lovell and Kathleen (Babe) Dennis; his brother, Raymond Lissman; and his son-in-law Mike Violette. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Mae Lissman; his brother James (Betty); his daughter Elaine; his son Larry (Lydia); and by his son Henry (Roxie Ann). He is also survived by four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
Wayne married his high-school sweetheart, Phyllis Mae Smith, on Oct. 5, 1943 at the Episcopal Church in Lander, Wyoming; they had been married 75 years at the time of his death. In 1944, Wayne “shipped” to the Pacific where he fought in World War II as part of the 503rd Parachute Infantry that spearheaded the liberation of the Philippine Islands. He was part of the force that captured the “Rock Fortress” on Corregidor Island, a military action noted for it’s fierce battles and strategic importance in opening Manila Bay for maneuvering by Allied Forces. He distinguished himself as a paratrooper, earning many medals and a Presidential Citation for bravery as he and his comrades in arms won control of the Philippine Islands; an important step leading to the end of the war.
Upon returning to civilian life, Wayne lived in Denver, Colorado and in Nyssa, Burns, Seneca and Hines, Oregon. He worked as a mechanic, farmer, heavy equipment operator and truck driver in the construction and logging industries. He also managed a construction crew that weatherized homes in Harney County, Oregon.
Wayne spent his leisure hours working and playing with his children and grandchildren and was as proud of them as they are of him. Wayne’s home was a “bit of a community center” as his children’s friends frequently congregated there to enjoy his warmth, humor and attention.
Wayne will be remembered for his work ethic, wisdom, patience, positive outlook on life and for his dry-wit; but mostly for his caring and kindness for everyone with whom he had contact. He loved many, and was loved by all who knew him. There will be public notice for Celebration of Life services to be held at a later date in Burns. Wayne will be interred in the family burial spot at the Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon. Wayne’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers friends and acquaintances make donations to local organizations providing support and or services to military veterans.
—Paid for by the family of Junior Wayne Lissman
