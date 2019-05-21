April 8, 1946 — April 15, 2019
Katheryn Etta Maley, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, died on April 15. She was born in Ontario, Oregon, to Jim and Kate Cole on April 8, 1946. She was the first born of six kids, Mary, Sherry, Jimmy, Sandy and John. As a kid, they moved from the Payette, Idaho, area to Grant County. Kay went to school in Prairie City where she met Jerry Maley. They married on Jan. 10, 1964, and were married for 55 years.
On Feb. 17, 1965, their son, Rocky Maley, was born and then their daughter, Tammy Maley, joined the family June 8, 1967.
Kay loved her yard and garden, camping, fishing, cooking and spending time with her grandkids. Kay worked for the Prairie City nursing home and Blue Mountain Hospital. She was a member of the Prairie City Rebekah Lodge where she was the Grand Noble.
Kay’s vacations were going up on the mountain and cooking for her brother, John. She always enjoyed cooking on the mountain for her brother and, when she was no longer able to cook, she would camp at the gate.
Kay was preceded in death by parents, Jim and Kate Cole; sister, Mary (2013) and sister Sandy (2018). And survived by husband, Jerry Maley; son, Rocky and Deanna Maley; daughter, Tammy Maley; grandkids, Cole, CheyAnne and Dillon Maley, Abigal Christensen-Kneeland, Lucas and Andrea Forrest, Riley and Cammie Forrest; sister, Sherry Cole and Jude Lehner; brothers, Jimmy Cole and John and Deb Cole; and great-grandchildren, Marshall and Garrett Forrest.
Services will be held May 25 at the Fox Church at 1 p.m. followed by a potluck at the Fox School House. Donations can be made to Monument Senior Center or Burns Hospice and mailed to LaFollette’s Chapel, P.O. Box 488, Burns, OR 97720.
