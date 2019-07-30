April 10, 1951 — July 19, 2019
Kathryn “Kathy” Ann Merrick, 68, of Union passed away Friday, July 19, at her residence. A celebration of life will be held at the Union Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m.
Kathy was born on April 10, 1951, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Robert and Louise (Voigt) Hiatt. She resided in Fox, Oregon; Baker City, Oregon; Klamath Falls, Oregon; Mt. Vernon, Oregon; Hermiston, Oregon; and Union, Oregon. She attended Long Creek elementary and high schools. She then went on to Eastern Oregon State College. She married Steve Merrick on June 16, 1973, at the Long Creek Community Church.
Kathy was a substitute teacher in various school districts. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, quilting handwork and doing assorted crafts.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Steve; son, Paul Merrick (Terra) of Gladstone, Minnesota; daughter, Amy McCants (Ken) of Union; sisters, Mary Bennett of John Day, Oregon, and Donna Esser of La Grande, Oregon; brother, Bob Hiatt of La Grande; six grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Louise; brother-in-law, John Esser; father-in-law, Leroy Merrick; and mother-in-law, Jean Merrick.
Online condolences may be made to the family at lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.