December 24, 1953 – March 11, 2020
A loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away at his home in Canyon City. Ken courageously battled cancer for many months before moving home to heaven to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a firm believer that cancer was extremely limited. It could not cripple love, shatter hope, or corrode faith. It could not eat away peace or memories, nor silence courage or reduce eternal life.
Ken was born in Mapleton, Oregon. He met his wife Shelly in Wenatchee, Washington and they were married January 2, 1982 in Lynnwood, Washington. Together they made their home in John Day and raised their three children. Ken is survived by his wife of 38 years, his son Don (Julie), daughters Christina and Makaela (Clayton), six grandchildren and sisters Linda, Cindy (Erich), and brother Gale.
Ken graduated from Grant Union High School in 1972. He participated in sports and was on the Grant Union High School wrestling and football teams.
He was a gifted artisan and well known for his beautiful juniper and antler furniture creations.
Ken was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending much of his time in the woods. His passions were hunting and fishing and were always on his agenda. He also loved to fly. Ken was a private pilot and flew in the Alaskan bush country and for Living Word Christian Center, Mt. Vernon, and Pendleton for several years.
When remembering him you cannot help but think of his grandchildren. He had a special love for them, and they will dearly miss their Papa.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held June 27th, 11 am, at Living Word Christian Center, Mt. Vernon, Oregon. The service will be recorded and available for viewing June 30th on the Driskill Memorial Chapel website for those who are unable to be in attendance.
Web: driskillmemorialchapel.com.
—Paid for by the family of Ken Speakman.
