April 7, 1926 — April 21, 2019
Ken Moore, age 93, of Mt. Vernon, Oregon, passed away, due to a stroke, on Easter Sunday, April 21, at Blue Mountain Hospital. Ken was born in John Day, Oregon, on April 7, 1926, to Tod and Julia (Lemons) Moore, being their only child.
He attended Cummingsville School, a one-room building still standing about a mile west of his home between Mt. Vernon and Dayville. Out of school, he worked with his dad in local construction projects until he got on with the Forest Service in the late 1950s. Starting out part time and then full time in fire control and then later as a shop mechanic retiring in 1990.
His first marriage to Dona Lee Janney produced two sons, Wesley and Fred. His second marriage was to Irene (Officer) Stockman in 1969, and he was happily married for 35 years until her death in 2004. After her death, he and Millie Belshaw became very close and were companions up until his death.
Ken is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Fred and Cherie Lyn Moore of Fox; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; and son, Wes.
He was a wonderful father and grandfather, a loyal husband and an avid outdoorsman as he had been hunting and fishing in Grant County his entire life. He is known to many and liked by all. He will be dearly missed; he was a good man.
At his request, there will be no service.
To leave an online condolence for the family of Ken, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
