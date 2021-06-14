July 8, 1970 – June 1, 2021
Kevin Howard Thissell, age 50, passed away in Elko, Nevada, June 1, 2021. A graveside service was held June 9, 2021, at the Canyon City Cemetery with Pastor Bob Perkins as the officiant.
Kevin was born July 8, 1970, to Ronald and Sharon (Hall) Thissell in Burns, Oregon. Growing up, he was very active in all school sports and was a four-year letterman. He graduated from Prairie City High School in 1988.
After graduating Kevin went to work for the USDA Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management in fire management as a wildland firefighter. His career of 24 years took him to several places including Montana, where he was on a Hot Shot Crew out of Darby.
Kevin married Kristina Curtis in March of 1997. Together they welcomed their son Kasen Christopher Thissell born on Dec. 8, 2002. They divorced in 2008. Kevin later married Margie Woodruff Nickerson in Burns, Oregon, in the summer of 2014.
Kevin enjoyed fishing, fly tying and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Thissell.
Survivors include his son, Kason Thissell of Kuna, Idaho; wife, Margie Thissell of Athena, Washington; mother, Sharon Thissell, of Prairie City, Oregon; sister, Tonya (Chip) Wood of Prairie City, Oregon; and one granddaughter, Emerie of Mt. Home, Idaho.
A trust fund is being set up for Kevin’s son Kasen Thissell at Old West Federal Credit Union in John Day.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
