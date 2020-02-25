Nov. 24, 1954 – Feb. 21, 2020
Kim A. Chesley, 65, of John Day, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at her residence with her loved ones by her side. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Church of the Nazarene, 521 E. Main St., John Day, Oregon, with a reception to follow. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
