Nov. 24, 1954 – Feb. 21, 2020

Kim A. Chesley, 65, of John Day, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at her residence with her loved ones by her side. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Church of the Nazarene, 521 E. Main St., John Day, Oregon, with a reception to follow. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.

Service information

Feb 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
John Day Church of the Nazarene
521 E. Main Street
John Day, OR 97845
