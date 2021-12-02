Kristin Kay (Krom) Hawkins, a resident of Henderson, Nevada suddenly passed away on Monday, 8 November 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest at work. She was born in North Carolina, February 1971 as the first child of Ken and Carol Krom. While growing up, her father’s work locations led to her and her family residing in many and varied locations around the world. Often times between moves they returned to live at her grandparents’ ranch outside Long Creek, Oregon.
After attending Columbia High School in Vancouver, Washington, she attended Washington State University to earn her bachelor’s degree. In 1995, while residing in Las Vegas, Nevada, she met her husband, Daniel “Digger” Hawkins, a Fighter Pilot in the United States Air Force. They wed in 1998 and enjoyed postings together in North Carolina, Alaska, South Korea, and Germany before returning to Nevada. During this time Kristy earned her Master’s Degree in Education and embarked on a fulfilling career teaching middle school classes in the Fairbanks Department of Defense, and Clark County School Districts. Her wit and humor kept the students disciplined, motivated to learn, and often made her the favorite teacher of many.
In addition to her love for her students, she had a great love for animals, especially her adopted Siberian Huskies, Kodiak and Kenai, and her horses, often spending hours at a time walking up and down the shed rows and pastures, petting each one and giving them snacks of carrots and mints. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping and hiking with her dogs and husband and exploring places that were out of the way and off the beaten path.
Kristin is survived by her parents, Ken and Carol Krom of Vancouver, Washington, her sister Kari and brother-in-law Chris also of Vancouver, Washington, and her husband Daniel “Digger” Hawkins of Henderson, Nevada. She will also be missed by her friends, untold numbers of fellow military spouses, education co-workers, current and former students and a large extended family. Ad paid for by the family of Kristin Hawkins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.