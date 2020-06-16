April 7, 1924 — June 13, 2020
Laura Ellen Warren Guilliams passed away on June 13, 2020, in Dallas, Oregon, with family beside her. She was 96 years old.
Laura was born on April 7, 1924, in Prairie City, Oregon, to William and Ruth Warren. Her father, a World War I vet, preceded her in death in 1932. Her husband, William Guilliams, died in 1984. Her older sister, Nettie Downs, and younger sister, Stella Kula, and brothers Tom, Bill Warren and Kenneth Kennedy have also preceded her in death.
She is survived by sisters Karrol, Karron, Karmen and brothers Keith and Kerman; daughter, Sonja Guilliams Ely; granddaughters, Val (Danny) Davis and Becky Sana; five great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.
Laura lived in Newport, Oregon, for several years before moving to Salem in 1961. She lived in West Salem for the last 22 to years before moving to assisted living in Dallas. She worked as the manager of the downtown 88 Cent store in Salem for many years, retiring from work in 1984 to tend her husband during his illness.
Laura liked to go to the coast if she wasn’t outside tending her flowers or small garden. She loved her dogs and her modest little house. She also excelled at making pie crust for her granddaughters.
Per her request there will be no formal services. Donations in her honor may be made to the Willamette Humane Society in Salem, Oregon.
