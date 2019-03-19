Oct. 18, 1929 - March 7, 2019
LaVera Celia Clark, of Prairie City, passed away at her home with her granddaughter by her side on March 7. A traditional funeral service was held at Grace Chapel in Prairie City, Friday, March 15 followed by an interment ceremony at the Prairie City Cemetery.
Vera was born on Oct. 18, 1929. She was one of four children to Luther and Zena Fritts. She was raised and attended school in Malheur County, Oregon. At the age of 16 she met her first husband, Fred L. Sheppard; they were married in February of 1946. Together they had four children, Carl, Leona, Roy and Randy. After her first marriage ended, and while working as a waitress at the family owned Palomino restaurant in Ontario, Oregon, she met her second husband, Walter J. Clark; Walt and Vera were married in 1966. A few years later they moved to Prairie City to be close to Carl’s family and for Walt to start work at the Ricco Ranch.
Vera was a homemaker, but also had various other jobs, including working at Wish Poultry for many years to help support her family. She was active in her community serving as the manager of the Strawberry Mountain Grange Hall as well as being the curator of the Dewitt Museum at Depot Park in Prairie City. Walt and Vera were both honored as grand marshal's for the Prairie City 4th of July celebration in 2006.
Vera enjoyed everything that life had to offer her. She and Walt were always present at dances and any social event that might be going on at the time. They loved going out dancing and would own the floor. Vera's main hobby was gardening; she was always out watering and tending to her lawn and flowers or out weeding her flowerbeds. But what brought Vera the most joy was family. She loved when she got visitors as well as hosting family parties and holiday dinners. If she knew you were coming there would always be your favorite meal and dessert prepared. She always had her home ready for friends and family to visit. Vera had a heart of gold and she will be greatly missed by those same family and friends.
Vera was preceded in death by husbands, Walter J. Clark and Fred L. Sheppard; son, Carl Sheppard; grandson, Jason Lester Sheppard; brothers, Walter (Red) Fritts and Gerald Fritts; sister, Erma Belisle; and parents Luther and Zena Fritts.
Vera is survived by her daughter, Leona Dotson of Oakville, Washington; sons, Roy Sheppard of Nyssa, Oregon and Randy Sheppard of Elma, Washington; numerous grand children, great grand children and great great grand children.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Vera, the family suggests either Blue Mountain Hospice or the Carrie Young Memorial through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online Condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
