LaVera Clark, 89, of Prairie City, Oregon, died Thursday, March 7, at her home with her granddaughter by her side. A traditional funeral service will be held at Grace Chapel in Prairie City, Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Prairie City Cemetery. A reception will be held immediately following at the Prairie City Senior Center, the former Grange Hall. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of LaVera, the family suggests either Blue Mountain Hospice or the Carrie Young Memorial through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
