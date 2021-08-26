Leo Martin Holthouse of John Day, Oregon, passed away of natural causes on Aug. 21, 2021. Leo was born in Sacramento, California, and raised on the family ranch near Mountain View, California, where his father instilled a hard-working spirit and passion for ranching in him, something he would pass on to his own children.
In 1959 Leo and Diane (Gianandrea) were married in Milpitas, California, and shortly after in 1966 they moved their growing family to Grant County where they would spend the next 62 years together. Leo was a rancher by trade, starting his first ranch in Dayville, Oregon, but his true calling came in serving his community. In addition to being a member in the Marine Reserves, Leo also volunteered as an ambulance driver, school activities driver and firefighter. Many will remember Leo as an Exalted Ruler in the local chapter of the Elks Lodge, but he also belonged to the Knights of Columbus, and the John Day Golf Club. Leo may have been born in California, but there’s no doubt that he quickly became a true Oregonian! In his spare time, Leo loved to tinker on tractors and trucks, hunt, fish and fly his single engine plane.
Leo was a loving father and husband and is survived by his wife, Diane; children Jeffrey, Cerena (Lee) and Shannon (Murphy); and his three grandchildren, Bertina, Justin and Jessica. He also leaves behind a legacy of lifelong friendships in John Day.
Leo will be honored with a private ceremony on Aug. 30 at St. Elizabeth’s church and interred at Canyon City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Leo’s name to either the Blue Mountain Home Health and Hospice (oregonhospice.org/donate), or St Elizabeth’s Church Building Fund is welcomed.
