Aug. 11, 1930 – Aug. 4, 2019
Leonard “Sonny” Elwood Rider, 88, of Seneca passed away Aug. 4. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. at Canyon City Cemetery.
Sonny was born to Leonard and Doris (Mackie) Rider on Aug. 11, 1930, in Lakeview, Oregon. He graduated from Grant Union High School in 1949.
After high school he joined the United States Navy, and served for three years as a Radio Man Second Class where he was awarded three medals and a star for his service. Sonny returned home where he went to work in the lumber mills as a machine operator; he worked for Ellingson Timber, Hines Lumber and John Day Lumber Co. After his retirement he worked for the U.S. Forest Service, officially retiring in 1992.
Sonny was married three times. His love was strong for each of them. He enjoyed the outdoors whether it was hunting, shooting, reloading or snowmobiling. Sonny was a friend to everyone; he was an excellent marksman, a great father/husband and trusted by all. Sonny enjoyed being a part of Lake Creek Youth Camp and attending Grace Chapel Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Wanda Leslie; wife, Mary Lou Rider; wife, Marilyn Rider; and his faithful dog “Dingo.”
Sonny is survived by siblings, Don Rider of Seneca and Bob Rider of Stockton, California; sister, Alice Seabart of Burns, Oregon; sons, Lance Rider of Winthrop, Washington, Ray Rider of McNary, Oregon, and Paul Rider of Hermiston, Oregon; stepdaughter, Francine O’Shaughnessy of Camas, Washington; stepson, Perry Oaks of Vancouver, Washington; Dan Lane of Milton-Freewater, Oregon; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cinnabar Adult Foster Care through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
