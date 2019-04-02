March 16, 1943 - March 27, 2019
Leray “Ray” Huff, 76, passed away March 27 in Vale after a valiant nine-year battle with cancer. Services will be held at 11 a.m. April 5 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Vale. Visitation is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Procession will leave at 1 p.m. from the Vale church to New Plymouth, Idaho, cemetery. Interment is at 2 p.m.
Ray was born on March 16, 1943, in Gooding, Idaho, to Elmer and Eleanor Huff. He was the oldest of seven children. He grew up working on his parent’s dairy farm in New Plymouth, Idaho, and attended New Plymouth schools, graduating from New Plymouth High School in 1961. He attended University of Idaho from 1961-1963. Ray served a church mission from 1963-1965 in the Eastern States Mission (USA) and was assigned to serve at the New York City World’s Fair. After his mission, he returned to the University of Idaho and received a BS Degree in ag management, dairy science and public health in 1968. He was the environmental health director for Malheur County Health Department in Vale and also worked in Grant, Harney and Baker counties and the Southwest Idaho District Health Department.
Ray married Coralie Richards on Dec. 16, 1966, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
He served in many church callings including the Boise and Meridian, Idaho, Temples.
Leray is survived by his wife, Coralie, Vale; children, Anjanette (Craig) Cude, Twin Falls, Idaho, Tirza Ross, Ontario, Andrea, Pocatello, Idaho, Erin (Ron) Sorenson, Bluffdale, Utah, Farrah (Wayne) Chastain, Baker City, and Hayden Huff, Meridian, Idaho; siblings Joyce (Bruce) DeGraff, Payette, Idaho, Arlene (John) Bartlett, Las Vegas, Nevada, Elroy (Edith) Huff, Nampa, Idaho, and Gary (Elaine) Huff, Kimberly, Idaho. Ray was blessed with 15 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy (twin brother), Dennis (brother) and Lael (son).
