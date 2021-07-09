Jan. 22, 1950 – July 4, 2021
Leta Lynn (Parsons) Jones, age 71, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at St. Alphonsus in Boise, Idaho, with her loving husband by her side. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Leta was born on Jan. 22, 1950, to Theodor and Marion Parsons in Idaho Falls, Idaho. On June 10, 1967, Leta married her sweetheart, Calvin Jones. They were sealed for all eternity on Dec. 27, 1977, in St. George Utah Temple.
Leta had a strong and unwavering love for her family and animals, which she protected fiercely.
Leta was preceded in death by her parents, Theodor and Marion Parsons; sisters, Rose Marie Fuller and Dolly Adrienne Young; brother, Lorin Parsons; and two nephews, Gary and Jack Young.
Leta is survived by her husband of 54 years, Calvin Jones of Onalaska, Washington; four daughters and three sons, Richard (Cheryl) Jones of Rochester, Washington, Jason (Jack Brownfield) Jones of Atlanta, Georgia, Angelique Jones of John Day, Oregon, Joseph (Wendy) Jones of Battle Mountain, Nevada, Desiree (Dwayne) Dennis of White Hall, Arkansas; Necole (Kris) Moore of Onalaska, Washington, and Danielle (Tyler) Nodine of John Day, Oregon.
She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister Thea Jorgenson of Caldwell, Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be missed and loved by her family.
