June 26, 1938 – Dec. 11, 2020
Letha “Lee” Colleen (Moore) Catlett, of Baker City, Oregon, and formerly of Unity, Oregon, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away in Baker City, Oregon, on Dec. 11, 2020, at the age of 82. There are no services scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.
Letha was born June 26, 1938, in Mt. Vernon, Oregon, the daughter of Delcie (Hogeland) and Jess Moore.
She graduated from Toledo (Oregon) High School in 1956. Lee married Robert “Bob“ Catlett on April 8, 1961. They lived in many places while Bob served in the Army, including Germany twice and Japan and many places in the U.S., but Unity, Oregon, was always home.
Lee worked as a cosmetologist for many years; even after retirement, she would cut family and friends’ hair. After retirement, Lee and Bob would spend their winters in Quartzsite, Arizona, where they enjoyed spending time with friends, attending music jams and going to various dances and shows. When Bob passed, she continued to spend the winters in Arizona with Delcie, her mom. Later she would travel with family friend Gene Bettin.
She is survived by her four daughters, LeeAnn, Carla, Deborah and April; seven grandchildren, Memorey, Jason, Miranda, Jennifer, Julia, Allison and AJ; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jess Moore; stepfather, Darrel Perdue in 1995; husband, Robert Catlett in 2000; and mother, Delcie (Hogeland) Perdue in 2005.
Lee will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched, friends and family alike. To leave an online condolence for the family of Lee, visit grayswestco.com.
