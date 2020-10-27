April 25, 1929 — Oct. 17, 2020
Lois Jean Moore died on Oct. 17, 2020, at the age of 91. A graveside service was held at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Canyon City, Oregon, on Oct. 26, 2020.
Lois was born April 25, 1929, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Walter and Cecilia Trafton. Her family moved to Big Valley Township in Lassen County, California.
By 1943 the Trafton family headed for Oregon, making their home in Seneca. Lois graduated from Grant Union High School class of 1948. Lois later married James William Moore, known as “Dinty,” in John Day. The couple lived in Seneca where Dinty worked in the sawmill for Edward Hines Lumber Company, and Lois did what she did best: take care of kids. They had four of their own, Deborah, Lori, James Michael and Thomas. Dinty and Lois eventually moved down the hill to John Day.
Lois enjoyed cooking, crocheting, magazines, television, especially reality programs in her later years. She liked chatting on the telephone, reading the paper and visits from her family and friends.
Lois survived by her sons, Mike (Billie) Moore of Bear Valley, Tom (Rhonda) Moore of Canyon City; grandsons, Lucas (Elisa) Moore of Bear Valley, Isaac (Jessica) Moore of Bear Valley; granddaughter Whitney Moore of Bend, Joel (Danielle) Silva of John Day, Larissa (Chris) Giffin of John Day, Dustin Silva (Kelsi Reyes) of Pendleton; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by both parents; her husband, Dinty Moore; daughters, Deborah and Lori Moore; brother, Leonard Trafton; sisters, Mary Trafton and Dorothy Crisp.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To leave online condolences and read more details about her life, visit driskillmemorialchaplel.com.
